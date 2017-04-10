Egg hunts planned in Menlo Park & Atherton on April 15

There will be two egg hunts in Menlo Park on Saturday, April 15, one at Burgess Park and the other at Kelly Park. Both are presented by the City of Menlo Park in partnership with the Menlo Park Firefighters Association and the Menlo Park Fire District. The event schedule:

– 10:00 am – Crafts begin

-Bounce houses (Burgess Park)

– Planting station (Burgess Park)

-Jelly Bean guess

– Bunny arrives

Egg hunts

-10:20 am – 2 yrs & under (with parents)

-10:40 am – 3-4 yrs (parents optional)

-11:00 am – 5-6 yrs

-11:20 am – 7-8 yrs

11:45 am – Bubbles with Silly Sally (Kelly Park)

Jelly Bean guess winner announced

Please note:

-Children are allowed to collect four eggs

-Children should bring their own basket or bag

-Parents are not allowed to participate in the Egg Hunt unless noted

-Eggs contain candy and small toys that may be a choking hazard for small children

-Be sure to bring your camera

-Event participants requiring special accommodation may contact us directly for information on how we can provide reasonable accommodation to make your event experience more comfortable.

Children 10 and under are invited to participate in Atherton’s annual Easter Egg Hunt from 9:30 am to noon on April 15 at Holbrook Palmer Park. Cost is $10 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Holbrook Palmer Park Foundation. The egg hunt starts at 10:15 am.

Other activities include Gerald the Magician, face painting, balloon animals, and Easter Bunny photos. There will be breakfast treats and coffee.