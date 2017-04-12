Fundraiser for Syrian refugees at Menlo College on April 13

by Contributed Content on April 12, 2017

Victoria Schultz posted this on Nextdoor and asked neighbors to spread the word: “Good morning! I am a Menlo College alumni (and former Oak Knoll Otter! :)) Together with some fellow alumni and Professor Marianne Marar Yacobian I am hosting an event tomorrow, April 13, at 6:30 pm at the Florence Moore Auditorium on the Menlo College campus where we will be screening the documentary Cries from Syria as well as hosting a post-screening discussion with refreshments and pizza.

“Our goal is to raise money for the families in need, but we welcome anyone who wants to learn more about the cause. Take a look at the Eventbrite link to learn more about it. There you will also find the link to the Crowdrise campaign we kicked off ($2,460 raised so far!) to which you can donate to directly.”

