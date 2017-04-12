ImagineMenlo presents Designing Peninsula Communities 2.0 on April 18

Are we designing our communities to preserve what we love about them, while also continuing to advance them as adaptive, high-functioning “live, work, and play” communities of the future?

On Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the British Bankers Club (555 Santa Cruz Ave.), ImagineMenlo is hosting an event titled Designing Peninsula Communities 2.0. Topics to be discussed include:

Common public sensitivities heard and encountered as the Bay Area adapts to changing conditions.

Design techniques to shape neighborhoods and places in ways that advance the goals and aspirations of a community.

Key factors in community building using different types of density.

Two recognized Bay Area architects and urban designers will offer their views for incorporating design methodologies in everyday practice. Attendees will learn about design techniques and strategies for achieving community and placemaking which advance shared goals of affordability, livability, health, and community benefit.

The two experts — Amit Price Patel, AIA, AICP, SITELAB Urban Studio, San Francisco and Adrianne Steichen AIA, PYATOK architecture + urban design, Oakland — will look at case studies demonstrating how trends in mixed-use, multi-family, transit-oriented neighborhood development are shaping more sustainable, livable, and inclusive communities.

The event is free and open to the public; the organizers are requesting that attendees RSVP.