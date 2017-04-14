Family-owned Occasions, etc… celebrates 25 years in Menlo Park

Editor’s note: Colin Jenkins submitted this post. InMenlo profiled Occasions, etc…co-owners Carrie and Colin — who grew up in Menlo Park and who still live here — in 2012.

Started in our Menlo Park garage as Menlo-Atherton Trophy in April of 1992 selling trophies and awards, Occasions, etc… is proud to celebrate 25 years in business on April 15, 2017.

Over the years, we moved from our home to a small storefront on Santa Cruz Avenue to our much larger storefront at 826 Santa Cruz in 2006.

Changing our name in 2005 was our way of emphasizing that we had grown into more than a store that offered trophies, awards and engraving.

We now specialize in engraving and embroidery — most done in house — and are also known as the place downtown for cool baby gifts.

Our great customers and the friends we’ve made while we have been in business have truly enriched our lives, and we love opening our doors every day. We hope to be serving Menlo Park for many more years to come.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2012