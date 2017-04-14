Menlo Park calls upon federal court to block Trump executive order that strips city of federal funds

Today, a Northern California federal judge will consider a motion asking the court to place a nationwide preliminary injunction on President Trump’s unconstitutional executive order that threatens to take away all federal funding to cities and counties deemed as “sanctuary” jurisdictions, according to a press release issued by the City of Menlo Park. The hearing is the first of its kind in the country.

The executive order does not define what a “sanctuary” jurisdiction is, leaving countless cities and counties across the state and country at imminent risk of losing their federal dollars. The stakes for these states, cities, and counties could not be higher, especially for jurisdictions like Menlo Park that serve and provide vital services and resources to the community. At its April 18 meeting, the Menlo Park City Council is scheduled to consider joining other public agencies nationwide who have adopted sanctuary city policies.

“President Trump’s executive order threatens to take away badly needed resources to keep our neighborhoods safe and provide quality programs and services for our residents” said Mayor Kirsten Keith. “We stand with hundreds of other public agencies who are being coerced into implementing the federal government’s unconstitutional policies without regard to the impact it has on our community.”

The motion asking for the nationwide preliminary injunction was requested by the County of Santa Clara. The City of Menlo Park filed an amicus brief in support of the County of Santa Clara and San Francisco’s motions joining hundreds of cities and counties across the country in solidarity.