Spotted: Doves trading nest duties in Menlo Park

We got an update today from Menlo resident Larry Cofer about the nesting mourning doves at his and wife Lisa Burnett’s house: “I got a photo of the eggs while they were trading places at 10:00 this morning. I googled doves and found out that the Mom sits on the eggs at night and the Dad sits on them during the day. The eggs hatch after 14 to 16 days.

“They made the nest Sunday 2 weeks ago, so they should be hatching in the next few days. They were very smart to build their nest under the eave, protected from those hard rains we’ve had recently. They usually lay eggs three times between now and October, so we may have ongoing action!”

Photo by Larry Cover (c) 2017