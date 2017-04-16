Wishing you all a happy Easter, happy spring!

This morning we celebrate the determination of a crawling baby, who just happens to be the son of long-time contributing photographer Frances Freyberg. She took him to Burgess Park for the egg hunt yesterday, not realizing “what a madhouse” it would be.

That didn’t seem to bother Dylan, who demonstrated his crawling expertise in the two and under group egg hunt. Given that those two-year-olds can run full speed, we salute Dylan for keeping his eyes on the prize.

That does beg the question a bit. How does a baby who is experiencing his first egg hunt realize that there’s something good in those eggs?

We love his look of satisfaction when he found one!

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2017