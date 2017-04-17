Easter is less soggy in Menlo Park than other parts of Bay Area

How the rainy weather affected your Easter plans depended on where you were celebrating in the Bay Area. This reporter spent the morning to early afternoon just on the other side of the Caldecott tunnel where it alternated between heavy mist and drenching downpours.

But here in Menlo drier conditions prevailed, with InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ recording only .05″, bringing his total to 34″ season-to-date.

When the sun comes out, so do the poppies, which seem particularly abundant around town this year.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017