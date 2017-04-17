Numerous Earth Day related events planned in Atherton on April 22

Atherton’s Earth Day celebration runs from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Town Center (Ashfield Road and Dinkelspiel Station Lane).

The Town’s Environmental Programs Committee, Recology and the Atherton Library are teaming up to bring residents free garden mulch, e-waste safe recycling, secure shredding, eco-friendly 3-D printing, the San Mateo County Bookmobile, earth friendly planting, family friendly experiments, the ever-popular Student Challenge, and much more.

All local high school students are welcome to give presentations on environmental issues, and can sign up to participate by completing the online application. The Student Challenge is juried with prizes and awards for participants.

The E-scrap, shred and compost giveaway will be held in its normal location – parking lot directly behind the Police Department (corner of Dinkelspiel and Fair Oaks).

There will also be a presentation on sustainable gardening by Laurel Nagle at 11:00 am. Laurel is a Master Gardener with over 20 years of gardening experience, and she is excited to share her extensive knowledge. with our community! She is the owner of Every Bloomin’ Thing, a container gardening service for residences and businesses on the peninsula

Laurel completed the Landscape Architecture program at UC Berkeley Extension. She taught Drought Tolerant Gardening, and Garden Design for Homeowners through the community education department at the College of San Mateo. Additional lectures have been on container gardening at Lyngso and the San Francisco Flower & Garden Show. Her particular interest is anything that blooms.

Admission is free. Bring your family and your curiosity. Please contact Dori Ganetsos, Sustainability Coordinator, at (650) 752-0544 or dganetsos@ci.atherton.ca.us for more information about this event.

Photo courtesy of Every Bloomin’ Thing