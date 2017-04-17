Steven D. McCulley named new Atherton Chief of Police

The Town of Atherton selected Steven D. McCulley as its new Chief of Police following a recruitment process that yielded over 30 applicants and included interviews with four separate community panels and one peer panel plus a second day interview with the City Manager, the Mayor and the Vice Mayor.

Chief McCulley was born in Spokane, Washington, and was raised in the Seattle area. He is a graduate of Washington State University with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Criminal Justice and Sociology. He is also a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Executive Police Staff and Command, the University of Arkansas Rural Executive Management Institute, and the University of Northern Florida Institute of Police Technology and Management School of Administrative Investigations. Chief McCulley has been a well-respected leader and law enforcement professional and executive in Washington State for the past 33 years.

Chief McCulley began his law enforcement career at age 21 becoming a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper. During his WSP career which spanned more than 27 years, he promoted through the ranks and held numerous positions including Criminal Investigations Detective, Detachment Sergeant, Administrative Investigations Sergeant, Criminal Information and Technology Section Commander, Assistant District Field Operations Commander, Homeland Security Assistant Division Commander, the WSP statewide Bomb Squad Commander, and the WSP statewide Rapid Deployment Force Commander.

For the last 6 years Chief McCulley served as the Chief of Police for the City of Snoqualmie, Washington. Concurrently, he also served as the contract law enforcement services Chief of Police for the neighboring City of North Bend, his hometown of the last 25 years. During these six years Chief McCulley worked diligently and improved transparency, accountability, and risk management within the police department and with both communities, ensuring community policing was at the forefront of all police operations.

Chief McCulley and his wife Lynn have been married for 27 years. They have two daughters, Megan and Peyton, who are both graduating from universities in Washington this summer. The Chief and his wife are excited to move to the Bay Area and become part of the Atherton community.

“I was strongly drawn to the Town of Atherton because of the professionalism of the Town management team and the police department’s true dedication to a very strong community oriented policing philosophy,” he said. “The department is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service to the residents of Atherton, creating a safe and secure community. ”

