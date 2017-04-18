Menlo Park Sidewalk Fine Arts Festival set for April 21-23, 2017

The Menlo Park Sidewalk Fine Arts Festival, celebrating its 35th year, welcomes visitors to browse among the handcrafted works of more than 90 artists whose displays include fine jewelry, photography from many different perspectives, decorative and functional ceramics, abstract and representational paintings, gorgeous turned woodwork and much more.

This annual free event, sponsored by the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, takes place along Santa Cruz Avenue on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday, April 23 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Archived photo from prior Sidewalk Fine Arts event