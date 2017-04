More April showers make for more pretty flowers

Yep, the rain keeps coming, but more in the form of off again/on again showers. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “.3″ from late yesterday afternoon through 8:00 am this morning, bringing our season-to-date total to 34.3.”

And it was just about 8:00 that the skies opened up again!

The rose was photographed on a walk in Sharon Heights yesterday.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c)2017