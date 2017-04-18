Spotted: Chelsea Clinton signing books at Kepler’s

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 18, 2017

Chelsea Clinton came to Kepler’s in Menlo Park today to sign her book It’s Your World. Menlo resident Amy Bayersdorfer was in attendance along with a young neighbor.

Photo courtesy of Kepler’s

