Glenwood Avenue closed at railroad tracks from 8:00 pm on April 21 to 4:00 am on April 24

The railroad grade crossing at Glenwood Avenue in Menlo Park will be closed over one weekend for track maintenance work. The closure will be from Friday, April 21, at 8:00 pm until Monday, April 24, at 4:00 am.

Vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian traffic will not be able to cross the tracks During the closure, Caltrain will establish detour signs for pedestrians and motorists to help with traffic flow. Neighbors may experience construction noise during this time.

The maintenance work will include the resurfacing and realignment of both tracks. New pavement and striping will also be included. These elements will provide a smoother, safer crossing for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.