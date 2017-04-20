Portola Valley and Woodside team up for Earth Day Fair on April 22

Bring your family and join your Portola Valley and Woodside friends and neighbors at beautiful Runnymede Sculpture Farm (980 Runnymeade Road) for a day of fun and information. Learn how to design landscaping that is beautiful now and will remain beautiful through dry and wet seasons.

The event is sponsored by the Woodside Sustainability & Conservation Committee and the Town of Portola Valley. Attendance is limited and advance tickets are required for the event which runs from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Tickets (which include a lunch voucher) are $15 and are available at Woodside Town Hall and Portola Valley Town Hall in person or online. Get a bonus cookie if you come by bike or horse!