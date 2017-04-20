Registration is open for the 12th annual Big Bear Run

The 12th annual Big Bear Run at M-A will be held on Sunday, May, 7, 2017. Hosted by the M-A Athletic Boosters, the event benefits the school’s sports programs.

The professionally timed, marked course begins at 9:00 am sharp at the Menlo-Atherton High School Gym lot on Ringwood and weaves through flat Lindenwood, ending on Coach Parks Field with a track finish.

Medals are awarded for all age group winners both male and female, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Age categories are: 12 and under, 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+. T-shirts given to race registrants.

Online registration is now available.