Yep – that was rain you heard during the night

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: ” Another .1″ during the night. Now at 34.4″ season-to-date. This will be quickly forgotten as the sky is clearing and the birds are chirping. I am curious when my final report will be.”

Looking ahead, no rain is forecast until a week from today. But that could change. Hang in, Bill!

Photo by Robb Most (c)2017