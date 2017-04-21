Menlo Park’s Earth Day celebration is at Bedwell Bayfront Park

Celebrate green living in at the very green looking Bedwell Bayfront Park on Earth Day, April 22, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. At this free event, you can learn more about water conservation, drought tolerant planting, alternative energy and more. You can also get involved by participating in one of the hands-on volunteer projects. Enjoy:
- Green expo and information tables
- Live educational performances by EarthCapades
- Sustainability and tree care experts
- Hands-on mulching service project
- Face painting
- Environmental and water conservation giveaways
- Raffle prizes
- Menlo Park’s own local food truck, Umu
The park is located at the end of Marsh Road in Menlo Park.
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017
