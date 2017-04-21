Menlo Park’s Earth Day celebration is at Bedwell Bayfront Park

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 21, 2017

Post image for Menlo Park’s Earth Day celebration is at Bedwell Bayfront Park

Celebrate green living in at the very green looking Bedwell Bayfront Park on Earth Day, April 22, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. At this free event, you can learn more about water conservation, drought tolerant planting, alternative energy and more. You can also get involved by participating in one of the hands-on volunteer projects. Enjoy:

  • Green expo and information tables
  • Live educational performances by EarthCapades
  • Sustainability and tree care experts
  • Hands-on mulching service project
  • Face painting
  • Environmental and water conservation giveaways
  • Raffle prizes
  • Menlo Park’s own local food truck, Umu

The park is located at the end of Marsh Road in Menlo Park.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017

