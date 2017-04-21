Menlo Park’s Earth Day celebration is at Bedwell Bayfront Park

Celebrate green living in at the very green looking Bedwell Bayfront Park on Earth Day, April 22, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. At this free event, you can learn more about water conservation, drought tolerant planting, alternative energy and more. You can also get involved by participating in one of the hands-on volunteer projects. Enjoy:

Green expo and information tables

Live educational performances by EarthCapades

Sustainability and tree care experts

Hands-on mulching service project

Face painting

Environmental and water conservation giveaways

Raffle prizes

Menlo Park’s own local food truck, Umu

The park is located at the end of Marsh Road in Menlo Park.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017