Spotted: Author Donia Bijan at Kepler’s celebrating book launch with her family

We admit to loving this photo of author Donia Bijan celebrating the publication of her first novel with husband Mitchell Johnson and son Luca at Kepler’s last night. What a happy looking family!

All the copies of The Last Days of Café Leila got snapped up, but Kepler’s has more on order. Earlier this week, we ran our interview with Donia about how she came to write this novel set in her native Iran. If you missed her last night, here’s a list of future appearances.

Photo courtesy of Kepler’s