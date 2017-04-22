Woodside High School Foundation’s online auction is live April 22-27

The Woodside High School Foundation is raising money through an online auction from April 22 at 9:00 am until April 27 at 8:00 pm. Featured are fantastic getaways, fun parties, , dining, sports events, wine, home and garden, personal services, just to name a few.

Many special gift items to choose from, including a luxury vacation getaway at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, great seats for four at the Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour 2017, your own Harley Farms “Farm to Table” dinner for 20 guests, and so much more.

Be the first bidder on any (or many) online auction items, and you will be entered to win a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. Proceeds benefits educational programs at Woodside High School.