Portola Valley School District to host inaugural School Maker Faire on April 28

Portola Valley School District’s School Maker Faire is a one-day event being held on Friday, April 28th from noon to 4:00 pm at Corte Madera School in Portola Valley. Open to the public, the event will showcase kindergarten through 8th grade projects created by inventors, tech enthusiasts, hobbyists, crafters, artists and DIYers of all kinds, many of which were designed and developed in the the Ormondale and Corte Madera Makerspaces (pictured).

This event was funded through the 2015 Portola Valley Schools Foundation’s Fund-A-Need. There will be projects on display from students, staff and parents. The school maker faire is independently organized and operated under license from Maker Media, Inc.

The event is open to all who want to attend. Please register for the free event online.