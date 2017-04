USGS lecture on April 27 looks at untreated groundwater

The topic of the free USGS public lecture on April 27 at 7:00 pm is “Potential Corrosivity of Untreated Groundwater in the United States.” The talk will be given b Kenneth Belitz, Chief Groundwater Assessment, National Water Quality Assessment Program and take place in Rambo Auditorium, Bldg. 3, 345 Middlefield Rd. in Menlo Park.