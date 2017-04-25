Local libraries offer free “Check It Out!” energy and water saving toolkits

Beginning April 25, county library users can borrow a “Check It Out!” Energy and Water Savings Toolkit from any community public library in San Mateo County. Outfitted with tools, supplies, measuring devices and a user-friendly guide, the toolkits can help residents conserve water, use less electricity and save money by taking a few simple actions.

The toolkits contain both supplies that users can keep — including an LED lightbulb, weatherstripping, outlet gaskets and low-flow faucet aerators and showerhead — as well as a variety of tools to measure and correct electricity overuse, heat loss and water leaks. An illustrated user guide provides step-by-step instructions to save energy and water, without sacrificing comfort.

“Libraries are places of learning and empowerment, so these toolkits are a perfect addition to our collection,” said Anne-Marie Despain, Library Services Director for San Mateo County Libraries, “we’re very proud and excited to partner with the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability to offer these tools for energy literacy and sustainability to our community.”

Anyone with a valid library card in San Mateo County can check out a toolkit, just as they would a book or DVD. Over 70 toolkits are available countywide and can be checked out for three weeks.

The toolkits are an initiative of the County of San Mateo Office of Sustainability, in partnership with San Mateo County Libraries, the Peninsula Library System, and the City/County Association of Governments. The toolkits were funded by California utility payers through their local utility company.