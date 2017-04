Atherton celebrates Arbor Day on April 28

The town of Atherton is celebrating Arbor Day on Friday, April 28, at 10:00 am by planting trees in Holbrook-Palmer Park. Attendees are encouraged to wear clothes that can get dirty. Gloves provided.

Contact Sally Bentz, Town Arborist, at (650) 752-0526 or sbentz@ci.atherton.ca.us for more information.