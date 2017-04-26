Rotary Connects presents talk on water supply and the drought on May 3

“Water supply and the drought: where we are going” is the topic of a talk as part of the Rotary Club of Menlo Park’s Rotary Connects program. It will take place on Wednesday, May 3, 5:00 to 7:30 pm at the Pacific Union Real Estate, 1706 El Camino Real, Suite 220, Menlo Park.

The community is invited to attend and connect with other professionals and Rotary members in Menlo Park, as well as members from other Rotary clubs on the Peninsula.

The event will feature three speakers. Peter Nelson, Azalea Mitch, and Dawn Smithson.