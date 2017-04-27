Two iron workers injured at construction site of Facebook’s Building 21

At approximately 5:25 pm yesterday (April 26), four beams dislodged from the steel supports during steel erection at the construction site of Facebook’s new building 21 in Menlo Park. Two iron workers erecting the steel fell approximately 30 feet resulting in injuries. They were transported to Stanford Hospital.

Both workers were wearing required fall protection equipment, according to a statement issued by Level 10 Construction, the contractor doing the building.

The crew of Menlo Engine 77, out of Belle Haven, arrived at 5.28 pm and was immediately escorted in by security and construction workers directly to the two injured men, who had been moved to a position of safety by fellow co-workers.

“Fortunately, the iron workers were wearing their safety harnesses and rigging, which probably helped save their lives along with, as we understand it, the fact that the beam they were attached to caught on a lower floor assembly,” said Menlo Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman.