Transient male taken into custody on battery charges after incident at Alto International School

On 4-28-17 at about 11:07 am, a male subject was observed by a Menlo Park Police Officer walking onto the campus of the Alto International School located in the 400 block of Pope Street. At that time school was in session and there were children present in the playground. The male subject was acting erratically and was shirtless.

At this time a call came into the Menlo Park Police Communications Center from a victim who was in the vicinity of the school, stating that a male subject matching the description of the subject observed by police, had confronted her and spat saliva in her face. This information was broadcast to police units, and the officer who observed the subject attempted to detain him.

The subject refused to comply with the officer and ran into the school campus, yelling at faculty and entered a classroom. The subject confronted a teacher in the classroom and spat saliva onto her face.

School faculty members immediately initiated a lockdown of the school based on the intruder. The officer who was chasing the subject confronted him and attempted to detain him, but the subject refused to comply and began assaultive behavior towards the officer. The officer deployed a Taser device which immediately incapacitated the subject who was then taken into custody without further incident. The school shortly thereafter, lifted the lockdown.

The subject was identified as Anthony Gullo, a 29-year-old white male transient. He was transported to San Mateo County General Hospital. While at the hospital, Gullo continued to be assaultive and spat saliva on hospital staff. Gullo was eventually cleared for incarceration and booked into San Mateo County Jail for battery, assault on an officer, battery on hospital staff and trespassing.