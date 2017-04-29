Annual Kite Day in Menlo Park is May 6 at Bedwell Bayfront Park

Enjoy a nice breezy day at Bedwell-Bayfront Park for Menlo Park’s annual Kite Day on May 6, 2017 from Noon to 3:00 pm. Bring the family and watch hundreds of kites fill the Menlo Park sky with gorgeous views of the San Francisco Bay.

Kite Day is free to the public, but you may purchase a kite and hot dog lunch for $6 at the event. Come for kite flying, a picnic lunch, spin art, snow cones, bounce house and rock wall.

Also, if the wind is strong enough, you’ll see Mega Fish (a giant 46′ kite). Kite Day is co-sponsored by the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club and Streets Alive! Parks Alive!.

Volunteers from the Menlo Park Kiwanis will barbecue the hotdogs while Menlo Park staff and volunteers will help you assemble your kite and get it up in the air.

Photo by Scott Loftesness from 2011 Kite Day