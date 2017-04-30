No longer forlorn, Foster’s bites the dust

Ever since its closing Foster’s has looked forlorn. Then when the fence went up around it and adjoining buildings, it looked just sad.

Now it’s gone along with lost-in-memory places such as Mumfords, Wo Sing, Menlo French Laundry, and, of course the infamous Johnny’s Smoke House, the best place to buy comics back in the day. But what did go on in that back room?

Menlo resident Sharon Stewart, an M-A alum who knew it back in the day, just happened to capture the moment: “So strange, I left work early to do a downtown MP errand and just happened to drive by when this what happening. So many memories there.”

We await the new, a development that includes housing and commercial space.

Photo of Foster’s about to be level by Sharon Stewart; used with permission; photo of debris by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017