Variety of free events at Menlo Park Library in May

Juan L. Sánchez: Spanish Poetry in Song – May 6

Musician Juan L. Sánchez (pictured above) will recite and sing poetry by famed 20th Centry Spanish poets. The event is free, thanks to the Friends of the Menlo Park Library, and it will take place at 11:00 am in the Menlo Park City Council Chambers, located at 701 Laurel Street.

Movie Night: Lucky – May 9

Lucky, the South African drama about an orphaned 10-year-old who leaves the security of his remote Zulu village for the big city, will screen at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, May 9, in the main library at 800 Alma Street. The movie is in Zulu, Hindi, and English, with English subtitles.

Menlo Park Library Comic Con – May 13

Comic Con, featuring live music, artists, vendors, film screenings, a family game zone, a free photo booth, and much more, including visits from Star Wars characters, will take place from 3:00 to 7:00 pm on Saturday, May 13, at the main library at 800 Alma Street.

Movie Night: Welcome – May 23

Welcome, the award-winning French drama about a young Kurdish refugee who plans to swim across the English Channel to be with his girlfriend, will screen at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, in the main library at 800 Alma Street. The movie is in French, Turkish, and English, with English subtitles.