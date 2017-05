Dine Out to support Peninsula Volunteers’ Meals on Wheels on May 9

Stay in Menlo Park and dine at these restaurants, who are donating 10% of the proceeds to Peninsula Volunteers’ Meals on Wheel program: Amici’s East Coast Pizzeria, Café Zoe, Carpaccios (dinner only), Celia’s Mexican Restaurant, El Cerrito Mexican Restaurant, Flea Street Cafe, Luttickens After 5 (dinner only), Trellis Restaurant.

A complete list of participating Peninsula restaurants is available online.