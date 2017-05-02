First school-based Charlie Cart mobile kitchen classroom on the Peninsula makes its debut

The new Charlie Cart mobile kitchen classroom made its debut last week at Encinal School’s Science Night and proved to be the most popular part of the evening. “Kids were pressing flour into tortillas and chopping fruit and veggies for salsa, reading cooking/nutrition books, and of course sampling what they cooked,” observed Encinal parent Gina Hart.

Following a generous community grant from the Junior League of Palo Alto*Mid Peninsula, Encinal became the first school on the Peninsula to acquire the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. Cooking and food preparation are used to teach math, science, social studies, and English language arts lessons aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards and Common Core. The Cart has been in use in the kindergarten classroom since mid-March.

“The Charlie Cart provides the tools, platform and curriculum to help us enable children to make healthy choices and creatively teach them math and science skills,” said Sharon Burns, principal of Encinal School. “Children learn in many ways. The Charlie Cart gives us another approach to teach, away from traditional desk/lectures, and connects learning through cooking to our long-established, successful gardening program.”

An annual event sponsored by the Encinal School PTO, Science Night is a community affair which includes over 100 children’s science project displays, demonstrations by the Menlo-Atherton High School science, robotic and Leo clubs, hands-on interactive science sessions from the Lawrence Hall of Science and a Bubble Festival.

Photo collage by Gina Hart (c) 2017