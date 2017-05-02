Mamma Mia! sing-along set for May 12 at M-A PAC

Sing-along to ABBA‘s greatest hits at the Mamma Mia! sing-along on May 12, 2017, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center. The City of Menlo Park Community Services Department has teamed up with Guggenheim Entertainment to bring you an interactive fun-filled evening.

Sing-along events are presented with a pre-show introduction including explanation of the sing-along elements. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Mamma Mia! character or beach theme attire and play along with the movie.

This sing-along events are highly interactive with in-movie antics and a special “Fun Pack” for advance ticket buyers. Tickets are $5:00; purchase in advance to ensure that you are not left out of the fun!