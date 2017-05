Spotted: Rest bench for walkers in Lindenwood

Emails Atherton resident Peter Carpenter: “The Walkers’ Rest Bench has been installed. Thanks to George [Rodericks] for verifying that the location was acceptable re the Town’s easement and corner setback.

“My wife Jane gave me the bench as a Christmas present knowing that I wanted a bench for the walkers in the neighborhood to sit and rest — and enjoy the quiet scenery of Lindenwood.”

Photo courtesy of Peter Carpenter