Community invited to hear proposed bike-pedestrian crossing at new Middle Plaza on May 4

There will be a community meeting on Thursday, May 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm to discuss a proposed pedestrian and bike crossing either under or other the Caltrain tracks as part of Stanford’s Middle Plaza development. The meeting will take place at Menlo Church Social Hall at 700B Chestnut St. in downtown Menlo.

The separated pathways would be adjacent to the public plaza that is part of the mixed-use development on El Camino Real at Middle Avenue. The crossing is a City of Menlo Park project that Stanford has agreed to make a significant contribution toward construction.