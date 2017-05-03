Juveniles apprehended in residential burglary thanks to sharp-eyed neighbor

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at approximately 10:21 a., a resident observed two juveniles wearing backpacks enter through a gate of a neighboring residence on the 1000 block of Ringwood Avenue.

Menlo Park Police officers arrived on the scene and observed an open gate leading to the home. Once through the gate, they saw the two juveniles inside the house through a window. Officers were able to enter the residence through an open backdoor and confronted the suspects.

Both suspects were detained without incident and found to have stolen property in their possession from the residence. No one was home during the time of the incident, and all of the stolen property was recovered.

Both suspects, juveniles from East Palo Alto, were booked at Hillcrest Juvenile Hall for burglary.