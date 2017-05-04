Menlo Fire and Facebook partner to host inaugural 5K run on May 13

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the Menlo Park Firefighters Association are partnering with Facebook Festivals to hold its first Menlo Fire 5K on May 13. Proceeds from the event will go to the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation (AARBF). AARBF is a California based nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing burns and fires and providing services to those who have been affected by a burn injury.

In addition to helping support a great cause, participants will also get some great perks. A few incentives include:

– Early admission into Facebook Festival’s Chili, Cars & Everyday Stars event.

– Drink & chili tasting tokens

– Custom water bottle

– Swag bag filled with goodies

– Cool Menlo Fire 5K T-shirt

Following the 5K, participants can stay for the Chili, Cars & Everyday Stars event, which will include live music, car show, chili cook-off, beer, wine & cocktail garden, free kids zone, local farmers market, artisan vendors, booths from local police, fire, and branches of the armed forces, and much more!

Check in begins at 9:00 am at the Facebook campus (follow signs). 5K Run is at 10:00 am. Registration is available online.