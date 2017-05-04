Menlo Park tops population growth chart among Bay Area cities

Menlo Park grew more than any other city in the Bay Area, according to a report issued by the state Department of Finance. Its population went from 33,807 in January 2016 to 35,670 in January 2017. The 5.5% increase resulted from multi-family housing development, the report said.

Pictured is a Elan Menlo Park, a 146-unit apartment complex at 3645 Haven Ave. that started leasing apartments in March. Additional multi-family housing has opened nearby or is in development, all which will add to Menlo’s population.

Photo courtesy of Greystar, which developed Elan Menlo Park