Menlo Park tops population growth chart among Bay Area cities

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on May 4, 2017

Menlo Park grew more than any other city in the Bay Area, according to a report issued by the state Department of Finance. Its population went from 33,807 in January 2016 to 35,670 in January 2017. The 5.5% increase resulted from multi-family housing development, the report said.

Pictured is a Elan Menlo Park, a 146-unit apartment complex at 3645 Haven Ave. that started leasing apartments in March. Additional multi-family housing has opened nearby or is in development, all which will add to Menlo’s population.

Photo courtesy of Greystar, which developed Elan Menlo Park

