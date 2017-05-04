Photographer Frances Freyberg cast her lens on Hawaii

Menlo Park photographer Frances Freyberg, a frequent contributor to InMenlo, is the featured artist at the Portola Art Gallery this May. You can meet her in person at a reception on Saturday, May 6, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

The exhibit, titled “The Colors of Hawaii,” features landscapes and seascapes, as well as floral and wildlife scenes, from Frances’s travels through Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island. Highlights include Kauai’s remote Nāpali Coast, accessible only by foot or boat; rugged Haleakalā National Park, featuring Maui’s highest peak; and whimsical wildlife on the Big Island.

“My husband Dave and I traveled to Kauai and Maui in November 2015, and two of the highlights of our trip were hiking at Kauai’s Nāpali Coast and Maui’s Haleakalā National Park,” said Frances. “Each hike was an adventure! We loved all of the rivers to cross, waterfalls to admire, remote beaches, and lush greenery of the Nāpali Coast. Haleakalā’s scenery couldn’t be more different, but was beautiful in its own way — and was an amazing place to watch the sun set from above the clouds.”

In addition to signed and framed photographs, there will also be a variety of photo cards for sale.

Frances specializes in portraits of people, wildlife, nature and architecture from her travels to more than 70 countries. Her photos may be found in galleries and private collections worldwide. She spent 2008 traveling around the world and building an extensive educational weblog with photos and commentary. The Portola Art Gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2017; captions: top – Haleakalā National Park; right (not in exhibit) – Haleakalā silversword in full bloom. Silverswords can live for more than 90 years, but they only flower once, before dying and scattering their seeds.