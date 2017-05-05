Atherton shed fire quickly extinguished, causes estimated $6,000 damage

Menlo Park Fire District personnel responded to a reported explosion and building fire at 3.50 am on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. on Holbrook Lane in the Town of Atherton.

Fire Captain Roy Trester on Menlo Engine 5 arrived on-scene at 3:53 am and reported a detached shed fire that was located behind the home’s garage. The 10 foot by 12 foot building was free burning with fire starting to extend to a fence. The crew of Engine 5 quickly knocked down the small building and fence fire by 4:00 am.

Fire Investigators Chris Pentony and David Perrone responded from their homes arriving at the scene shortly after 5:00 am. Both agreed that the fire appeared to be accidental in nature possibly due to electrical wiring that was used to power a pump needed as part of a well water system.

After conferring with the home owner, investigators estimated the fire loss at $6000 for the replacement of the shed and portions of a fence.

Photo by Menlo Fire