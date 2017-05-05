Spotted: Clint Baker All Stars at Cafe Borrone

Do Menlo Park residents know that they can hear New Orleans style jazz at Cafe Borrone during the spring and summer months? And that it’s free?

We’ve interviewed bandleader Clint Baker who brings his All Stars to the cafe on Friday nights. But we hadn’t stopped in to hear the band recently.

Tonight turned out to be a good night to take a set in. It was cold outside, which meant fewer patrons but still plenty of space inside to enjoy the music.

Clint’s band will be there next Friday, May 12, and then June 2, 9, and 30. The music starts at 7:30 and goes to 10:30 pm.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (2017)