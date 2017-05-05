Spotted: Warlocks’ first gig at Magoo’s 52 years ago today

Scott Fortlage posted this photo on Do You Remember the Old Menlo Park today, noting that the Warlocks (which became the Grateful Dead) played their first gig on May 5, 1965 at Magoo’s Pizza Parlor in downtown Menlo Park. Wow, over 50 years ago…
