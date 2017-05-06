M-A’s buildOn team is raising money to build a school in Haiti

Three members of Menlo-Atherton High School’s buildOn team — (left to right, Claire Lange-McPherson, Megan McDonnell and Makayla Gage — were selling baked goods near Draeger’s this morning to raise money for their trip to Haiti this summer where they will help build a school.

They are close to their goal of $35,000, and, in fact, are the second most successful buildOn team in the country in terms of fundraising. Of that amount, around $26,000 will go toward building the school and the rest covers the group’s expenses. Megan pointed out that all the materials will be purchased in Haiti, further helping the local economy.

You can help the team meet its fundraising goal by donating online.