First Sunday in May brings new seasonal treats to Menlo Park Farmers Market

A sunny Sunday morning brought some new choices to the Menlo Park Farmers Market.

The opening of commercial salmon season at Pigeon Point meant Pietro Parravano had a good selection of the tasty fish at the hefty price of $29.95 a pound, reflecting the economics of supply and demand.

“We’re not looking at a long nor abundant season, the effects of the drought years,” he said. “If you want a lot of salmon you need it to rain like it did this winter and into spring. So next year may be better.”

Also back in the market was popular blueberry vendor Triple Delight Blueberries from Mark and Kimberly Sorensen’s farm in Caruthers, which is near Fresno in the San Joaquin Valley.

In addtion, a number of vendors were selling Brooks cherries and apricots, signs that we are sliding into summer.