Kites fly high in the sky at Bedwell Bayfront Park

Yesterday was Kite Day in Menlo Park and families gathered at Bedwell Bayfront Park to test their kite flying skills. The annual event was co-sponsored by the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club and Streets Alive! Parks Alive!. City of Menlo Park staff were on hand to help kids assemble their kites and get them in the air. The skies may have been grey but there was plenty of wind!

Photos by Judy Horst (c) 2017