Rents in Menlo Park remain in the stratosphere

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on May 7, 2017

Menlo posted an average rent of $3,700 in April, according to the latest research by RENTCafé. “It edges out cities like San Francisco or San Mateo, where rents average $3,355 and $3030, respectively,” emails RENTCafé spokesperson Adrian Rosenberg. “Unfortunately for local renters, the prices in Menlo are on the upswing. Average rents have seen a 3.8% increase over the year, putting the city in the category of Bay Area communities with a shortage of available rental stock and rising rental rates.”

Rentals run from $3,595 – $5,050 at the Laurel Grove apartment complex on Oak Grove Ave., according to a listing on RENTCafé.

Tagged as: rental housing in Menlo Park

