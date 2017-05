Spotted: Goats waiting patiently for more grass to munch at Sharon Hills Park

The goats arrived last week for their annual task of clearing the grass at steep Sharon Hills Park.

And boy do they have their work cut out for them this year. The grass is over three feet tall in some places, thanks to all the rain.

Early this morning, they were huddled at the top of the hill patiently waiting for the shepherd to move them down to another location, having munched through all the grass in that area.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2017