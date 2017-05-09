Energizer stations will sprout up all over Menlo Park on Bike to Work Day May 11

On Thursday May 11, 2017 tens of thousands of regular and first-time Bay Area residents will bike to work for the 23rd Annual Bike to Work Day, part of National Bike Month.

The more than half dozen Energizer station in Menlo Park will give people on bikes a chance to stop and get a snack, a tote bag, goodies, and a few words of encouragement.

They are located at: 4100 Bohannon, O’Brien Drive at Willow, 100 San Mateo Drive at the bike bridge, Willow Place, Pierce Rd. and Ringwood, Caltrain both north and south tracks, and in front of Facebook.