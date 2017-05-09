Facebook adds festivals to its summer line up beginning May 13

Facebook is hosting five festivals on its campus starting May 13 that are free and open to the public. These are in lieu of the Facebook Farmers Markets, which will return with a twist to better support Belle Haven and East Palo Alto, most likely in June, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

Last year Facebook hosted 25 Farmer Markets, which had festival themes such as Beach Day, Back to School, Country Western Day, and more. Last year’s markets welcomed over 50,000 attendees, supported over 37 local farms, and raised $45k for local charities including Ecumenical Hunger Program.

The festivals will run from Noon to 5:00 pm. The themes are Chili, Cars and Everyday Stars (May 13), Summer Foodfest (June 24), Facebook County Fair (Aug. 26), Bacon, Blues & Brews (Sept. 16) and Did de los Muertos/Halloween on Oct. 25.