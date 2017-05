San Mateo Bike Bridge proves to be a busy spot on Bike to Work Day in Menlo Park

Folks biking to work by crossing San Francisquito Creek via the bike bridge in Menlo Park were greeted this morning by volunteers staffing an Energizer station, one that’s been in that location every year of the annual event celebrating pedal power. It’s a popular spot noted for smiling volunteers who hand out bananas and treat bags. The woman pictured below was showing off a bike she bought just yesterday!

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2017